Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.57. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700 in the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

