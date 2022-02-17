Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,267,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $131.76 and a 12-month high of $232.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.89.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.76.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

