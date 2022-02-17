Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by VGI Partners Ltd

VGI Partners Ltd increased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,354,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,570 shares during the quarter. Pinterest makes up 13.2% of VGI Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. VGI Partners Ltd owned about 0.37% of Pinterest worth $119,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 725,001,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pinterest by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066,282 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,411,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pinterest by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,314,000 after buying an additional 3,509,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,514,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.50. 55,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,025,274. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.36. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $88.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $149,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 395,877 shares of company stock worth $12,787,578 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.84.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

