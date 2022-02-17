Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PDD. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.22.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $60.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -752.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $209.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

