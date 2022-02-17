PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Short Interest Update

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the January 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ISD traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.60. 106,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,206. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $3,158,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $2,578,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 24.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 778,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after buying an additional 150,969 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 96,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,680,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,609,000 after buying an additional 86,659 shares during the last quarter.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

