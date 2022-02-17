PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Short Interest Update

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the January 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
ISD traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.60. 106,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,206. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.08.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%.
About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
