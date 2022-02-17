PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.070-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCG. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.17.

PCG opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of -53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10. PG&E has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PG&E will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in PG&E by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,658,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 182,497 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in PG&E by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 149,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 23,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

