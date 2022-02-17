Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €158.50 ($180.11) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

PFV stock opened at €182.00 ($206.82) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 52-week low of €151.40 ($172.05) and a 52-week high of €226.00 ($256.82). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €194.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is €192.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 30.49.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.