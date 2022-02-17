Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Trading Down 11.8%

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) dropped 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 14,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 10,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

PAHGF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pets at Home Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.