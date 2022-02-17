PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Shares Gap Down to $54.08

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.08, but opened at $52.13. PetroChina shares last traded at $51.70, with a volume of 399 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PetroChina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.

Get PetroChina alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $95.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PetroChina by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 166,887 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in PetroChina by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in PetroChina in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in PetroChina in the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in PetroChina by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.