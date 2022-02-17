Peter Aggersbjerg Sells 694 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,462.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,540.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,517.45. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,033.40 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $452,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,475,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,891,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

