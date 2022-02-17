Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Perrigo has raised its dividend payment by 26.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Perrigo has a dividend payout ratio of 28.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Perrigo to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Shares of PRGO opened at $38.55 on Thursday. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $112,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bradley A. Alford bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $479,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,822,000 after acquiring an additional 307,689 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 366,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.