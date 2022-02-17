Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Shares Gap Up to $11.01

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.01, but opened at $11.99. Perella Weinberg Partners shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 3,072 shares changing hands.
Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83.
About Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)
Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.
