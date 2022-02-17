Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Shares Gap Up to $11.01

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.01, but opened at $11.99. Perella Weinberg Partners shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 3,072 shares changing hands.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 325,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.