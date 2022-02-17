Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,700 Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 16.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 15,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 914,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Green bought 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $44,418.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABR. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 33.04, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.85. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

