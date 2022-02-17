Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.
VTV opened at $146.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $123.57 and a one year high of $151.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.34.
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
