Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV opened at $146.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $123.57 and a one year high of $151.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.34.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.