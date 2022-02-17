Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $110,000 Investment in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

