Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $106,000 Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,218,000 after acquiring an additional 550,929 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,387,000 after acquiring an additional 515,318 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,695,000 after acquiring an additional 375,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,607,000 after acquiring an additional 234,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,842,000 after acquiring an additional 146,188 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL stock opened at $297.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $326.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.69. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.88 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ODFL. Cowen increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $336.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

