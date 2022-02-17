Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,561 Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 5,313.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,531,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 78,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:HCIC opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.
