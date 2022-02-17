Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 108 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 12.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 987 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,177 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,156 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 95.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,096 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $220,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBY. Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $99.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.20. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.93 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

