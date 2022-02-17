Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$43.92.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$42.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$32.30 and a 1 year high of C$43.00. The company has a market cap of C$23.47 billion and a PE ratio of -114.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -675.60%.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.27, for a total transaction of C$61,952.27.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

