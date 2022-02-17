Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Pegasystems updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.750-$1.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.75-$1.00 EPS.

PEGA stock traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.52. 535,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,201. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $89.02 and a 12-month high of $148.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.28 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock worth $316,075 over the last 90 days. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1,194.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 355.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

