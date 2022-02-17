Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.23 and last traded at $17.22. 40,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,440,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BTU. Benchmark raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $196,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $83,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,225 shares of company stock worth $554,782 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after buying an additional 162,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,984,539 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $39,526,000 after buying an additional 44,992 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Peabody Energy by 40.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,706,000 after buying an additional 1,179,220 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Peabody Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Peabody Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,948 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $9,127,000 after buying an additional 89,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

