PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Short Interest Update

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the January 15th total of 195,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.09 per share, with a total value of $227,527.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $180,960.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 27,350 shares of company stock valued at $608,974 over the last three months. 22.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,950. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.85.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 40.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

PCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.