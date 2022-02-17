Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Short Interest Update

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 835,500 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the January 15th total of 603,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 337,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $207.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.74. Paylocity has a one year low of $154.26 and a one year high of $314.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 131.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

