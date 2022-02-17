Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
PAX opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $915.98 million and a PE ratio of 19.03. Patria Investments has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $22.67.
Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million. Patria Investments had a net margin of 56.78% and a return on equity of 42.85%. Research analysts forecast that Patria Investments will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Patria Investments by 1,850.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 3,284.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 4,260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Patria Investments Company Profile
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
