Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

PAX opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $915.98 million and a PE ratio of 19.03. Patria Investments has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $22.67.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million. Patria Investments had a net margin of 56.78% and a return on equity of 42.85%. Research analysts forecast that Patria Investments will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patria Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Patria Investments by 1,850.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 3,284.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 4,260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

