PAR Technology Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 9,376 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,877% compared to the typical volume of 315 call options.
PAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000.
PAR Technology Company Profile
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
