PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.40.
PAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of NYSE:PAR traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.37. The stock had a trading volume of 392,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.88. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $90.35.
About PAR Technology
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PAR Technology (PAR)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.