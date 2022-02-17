PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.40.

PAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:PAR traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.37. The stock had a trading volume of 392,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.88. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $90.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

