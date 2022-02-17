Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 30,749 Shares

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $453,855.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 61,100 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $896,337.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,442 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $599,251.32.

On Monday, February 7th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,340 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $382,983.60.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 30,047 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $432,075.86.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 52,040 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $770,192.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 45,709 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $789,851.52.

On Monday, January 10th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,872 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $896,866.88.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 72,040 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $1,232,604.40.

On Monday, January 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 75,074 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,276,258.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,324 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $419,341.32.

Shares of PARR opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $889.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.56. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after buying an additional 263,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

