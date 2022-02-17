Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Papa John’s International posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Papa John’s International.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.20.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $116.37 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,800,000 after purchasing an additional 90,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,150,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John's International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

