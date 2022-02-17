Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Trading 4.4% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) traded up 4.4% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $56.18 and last traded at $56.06. 4,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 206,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.68.

The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLMR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JMP Securities raised Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $465,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,316,295 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 31,392 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 893.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,702 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth $996,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 91,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 44,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.49.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

