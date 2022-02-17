Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Trading 4.4% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) traded up 4.4% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $56.18 and last traded at $56.06. 4,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 206,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.68.
The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on PLMR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JMP Securities raised Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after purchasing an additional 31,392 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 893.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,702 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth $996,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 91,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 44,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.49.
About Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
