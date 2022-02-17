Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Issues Earnings Results

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

PACB stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.57 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $281,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after acquiring an additional 85,278 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth about $923,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,035 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 266,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PACB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

