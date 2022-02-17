Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $113.12

Shares of Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.12 ($1.53) and traded as low as GBX 110.05 ($1.49). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 112.18 ($1.52), with a volume of 96,584 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMG. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.03) price target on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 113.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 113.12. The stock has a market cap of £142.87 million and a PE ratio of 48.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Oxford Metrics’s previous dividend of $1.80. Oxford Metrics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

