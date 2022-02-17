Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.780-$4.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OTTR stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $71.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

OTTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.67.

In other news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Otter Tail by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Otter Tail by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Otter Tail by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Otter Tail by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

