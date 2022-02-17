Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSMT shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $69.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.34.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.23% and a negative net margin of 138.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Osmotica Pharmaceuticals news, COO James Schaub acquired 93,800 shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,366.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 973,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.