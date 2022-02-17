Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Barclays

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OCDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright downgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

Shares of OCDX stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.64. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $191,000.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

