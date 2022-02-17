Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Issues Earnings Results

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCDX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.17. 1,491,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,761. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.71. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -32.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

