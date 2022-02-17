Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $3.80

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $3.63. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 100 shares.

ORLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $958.21 million and a PE ratio of -35.18.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Orla Mining by 569.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Orla Mining in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 14.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

