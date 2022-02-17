ORIX (NYSE:IX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ORIX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of IX stock opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.84. ORIX has a 52-week low of $79.51 and a 52-week high of $112.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IX. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in ORIX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ORIX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ORIX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ORIX by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in ORIX by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORIX

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

