Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Up 36.4% in January

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the January 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Shares of OROVF stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69. Orient Overseas has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $26.16.

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.