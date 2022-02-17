OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Trading Up 9.3%

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) shares were up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.23 and last traded at $46.94. Approximately 4,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 237,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.94.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OPRX shares. TheStreet cut OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $871.62 million, a PE ratio of 350.36 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average of $66.38.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $726,533.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $218,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,212. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

