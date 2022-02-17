Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Up to $6.73

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.73, but opened at $7.09. Opera shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Opera from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.89. The company has a market cap of $867.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Opera by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Opera by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Opera by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

