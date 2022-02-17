Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Up to $6.73

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.73, but opened at $7.09. Opera shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 200 shares.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Opera from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.89. The company has a market cap of $867.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.09.
Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)
Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Opera (OPRA)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.