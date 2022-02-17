Ontology (ONT) Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Ontology has a total market cap of $494.52 million and $52.39 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001323 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.63 or 0.00214488 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00025963 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00025271 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.50 or 0.00429566 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00060839 BTC.

Ontology Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

