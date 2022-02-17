ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.20% of ONEOK worth $50,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,301,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,174,000 after acquiring an additional 301,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,672,000 after buying an additional 616,082 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,384,000 after buying an additional 419,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 163.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,965,000 after buying an additional 2,726,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.77.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average is $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.