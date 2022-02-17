Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) by 204.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,232 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in OLO were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in OLO by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in OLO by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in OLO by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 187,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OLO by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in OLO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OLO alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLO. Zacks Investment Research raised OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $126,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $629,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,145 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,662.

OLO opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.33. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.