Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OLK. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Olink Holding AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.40.

NASDAQ:OLK opened at $18.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10. Olink Holding AB has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. Analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLK. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 571.7% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 247.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after acquiring an additional 751,988 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 390.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 602,571 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 521,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 387,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

