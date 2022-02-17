Oleeo (LON:OLEE) Trading Up 3,289.8%

Oleeo PLC (LON:OLEE)’s share price was up 3,289.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 160 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.17). Approximately 2,696 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.72 ($0.06).
The company has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -898.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 160 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,999.21.
About Oleeo (LON:OLEE)
