Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.25 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

NYSE:OIS opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $400.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $9.49.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oil States International will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 1,840.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 169,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 16,940 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Oil States International during the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

