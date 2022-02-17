Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,700 ($23.00) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($39.24) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($24.36) to GBX 1,550 ($20.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,990 ($26.93) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,430.91 ($32.89).

OCDO opened at GBX 1,342.50 ($18.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £10.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,522.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,705.62. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,140.50 ($15.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,671 ($36.14).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

