Obtala (LON:OBT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.90

Obtala Ltd (LON:OBT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.90 ($0.09). Obtala shares last traded at GBX 6.90 ($0.09), with a volume of 227,500 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £28.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92.
Obtala Company Profile (LON:OBT)
Further Reading
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Obtala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obtala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.