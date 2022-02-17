Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Down 29.0% in January

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the January 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NEA traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $13.83. 1,266,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,848. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEA. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.