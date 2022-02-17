Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Set at $95.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.23 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.47.
Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $77.92. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.96.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $996,000. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $15,040,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Nutrien by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,154,000 after acquiring an additional 396,613 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
