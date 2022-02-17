Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Set at $95.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $95.00 target price on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.47.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $77.92. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.96.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $996,000. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $15,040,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Nutrien by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,154,000 after acquiring an additional 396,613 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

